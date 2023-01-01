Menu
2017 Audi A4

58,843 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Progressiv

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Progressiv

Location

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

58,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219788
  • Stock #: 1310
  • VIN: WAUBNAF49HN003971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1310
  • Mileage 58,843 KM

Vehicle Description

This AUDI A4 Progressiv is in immaculate condition. 2.0 TFSI 4-Cylinder 252-HP Quattro 7-Speed S tronic, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Audi pre sense, back-up camera, navigation system, sunroof/moonroof, smartphone interface and much more...
No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909

Vehicle Features

Prime Mark Auto

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

