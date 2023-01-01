$30,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Prime Mark Auto
1-866-464-0997
2017 Audi A4
2017 Audi A4
2.0T Quattro Progressiv
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
58,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10219788
- Stock #: 1310
- VIN: WAUBNAF49HN003971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1310
- Mileage 58,843 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Prime Mark Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4