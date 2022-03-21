$35,895+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A5
Location
Concord Automotive Solutions
161 Connie Crescent Unit 13, Unit 8, Concord, ON L4K 1L3
- Listing ID: 8871092
- Stock #: T-002
- VIN: WAUENCF55JA077497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T-002
- Mileage 119,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2018 Audi A5 Sportback S-Line is ready for you to take home! Featuring a lush leather interior, new tires on sport alloys, sport bucket seats with full power adjustment, an oversized sunroof, flat bottom sport steering wheel, Audi's Quattro all wheel drive system, keyless entry with push button start, Audi Navigation system and many more features to enjoy. We offer financing options with some of the best rates in Ontario and consider all credit for some of the highest approval rates in the province! All of our vehicles are offered with a quality safety inspection and come with a very high standard for the best experience when buying a motor vehicle! Buy with confidence with Concord Automotive Solutions as we are a UCDA member and a proud OMVIC Dealer. So don't hesitate, apply now and one of our customer experience specialist will contact you and get you on your way to your new vehicle today.
Safety Inspection available on our vehicles for an additional $899 plus HST. Price is offered all in (no hidden fees) plus HST and Licensing Fee. For any questions please call us today at 905 760 1882
All financing is subject to OAC
Vehicle Features
