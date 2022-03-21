Menu
2018 Audi A5

119,510 KM

$35,895

+ tax & licensing
$35,895

+ taxes & licensing

Concord Automotive Solutions

905-760-1882

2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

Premium Plus S-Line Sportback quattro

2018 Audi A5

Premium Plus S-Line Sportback quattro

Concord Automotive Solutions

161 Connie Crescent Unit 13, Unit 8, Concord, ON L4K 1L3

905-760-1882

$35,895

+ taxes & licensing

119,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8871092
  • Stock #: T-002
  • VIN: WAUENCF55JA077497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T-002
  • Mileage 119,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2018 Audi A5 Sportback S-Line is ready for you to take home! Featuring a lush leather interior, new tires on sport alloys, sport bucket seats with full power adjustment, an oversized sunroof, flat bottom sport steering wheel, Audi's Quattro all wheel drive system, keyless entry with push button start, Audi Navigation system and many more features to enjoy. We offer financing options with some of the best rates in Ontario and consider all credit for some of the highest approval rates in the province! All of our vehicles are offered with a quality safety inspection and come with a very high standard for the best experience when buying a motor vehicle! Buy with confidence with Concord Automotive Solutions as we are a UCDA member and a proud OMVIC Dealer. So don't hesitate, apply now and one of our customer experience specialist will contact you and get you on your way to your new vehicle today.

Safety Inspection available on our vehicles for an additional $899 plus HST. Price is offered all in (no hidden fees) plus HST and Licensing Fee. For any questions please call us today at 905 760 1882

All financing is subject to OAC


Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
tinted windows
New Tires
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Concord Automotive Solutions

Concord Automotive Solutions

161 Connie Crescent Unit 13, Unit 8, Concord, ON L4K 1L3

