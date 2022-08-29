$41,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-760-1882
2018 Audi S5
Prestige Coupe quattro Technik Pano Roof Clean Carfax!!!
Location
Concord Automotive Solutions
161 Connie Crescent Unit 13, Unit 8, Concord, ON L4K 1L3
905-760-1882
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9202003
- Stock #: t-006
- VIN: WAUR4AF52JA104387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # t-006
- Mileage 115,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Function and Form, this 2018 S5 Coupe is ready for the day to day or fun on a Sunday! It features all the right options including digital display cluster, pano roof, keyless entry, performance tires and brakes, Audi's Quattro AWD and much more! Vehicle looks and drives amazing. Don't wait to enjoy the rest of the season! Contact us today for finance and leasing options!
Have peace of mind, our vehicles all come with a no charge Carfax report and are Safety Certified upon delivery. Hassle free and simple. No hidden fees price is what you see. This vehicle has NO ACCIDENTS and has a Clean Carfax report.
We offer flexible options and provide solutions for Cash, Finance or Lease to help you get driving easier and competitively!
Ask about our finance and lease options! One of our experienced Client Experience Managers will be happy to assist you!
*Please note that pricing is subject to Finance or Leasing options and includes a $2000 price deduction already from the Cash now price.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.