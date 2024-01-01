$48,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 BMW 5 Series
530i xDrive Sedan w/ winters on rims
2021 BMW 5 Series
530i xDrive Sedan w/ winters on rims
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
21,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA13BJ09MCF70122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Grande National Leasing
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman AWD 4dr S ALL4 114,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2020 Audi A4 Komfort 2.0 TFSI quattro 84,900 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4WD Crew Cab 172" High Country 59,000 KM SOLD
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Grande National Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Call Dealer
905-738-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
2021 BMW 5 Series