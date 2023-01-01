Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,787 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9747391

9747391 VIN: 2T3BWRFV2MW104375

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Convenience Garage door opener Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Reverse Park Assist CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.