Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

111,888 KM

Details Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1686590131
  2. 1686590131
  3. 1686590130
  4. 1686590131
  5. 1686590131
  6. 1686590130
  7. 1686590127
  8. 1686590127
  9. 1686590124
  10. 1686590126
  11. 1686590121
  12. 1686590120
  13. 1686590115
  14. 1686590123
  15. 1686590123
  16. 1686590125
  17. 1686590125
  18. 1686590128
  19. 1686590119
  20. 1686590122
  21. 1686590113
  22. 1686590124
  23. 1686590125
  24. 1686590120
  25. 1686590127
  26. 1686590125
  27. 1686590104
  28. 1686590124
  29. 1686590120
  30. 1686590114
  31. 1686590125
  32. 1686590123
  33. 1686590115
  34. 1686590127
  35. 1686590128
  36. 1686590127
  37. 1686590109
  38. 1686590130
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10055655
  • Stock #: 20-941
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53GH023148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 103,895 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage LX
 85,896 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 111,888 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory