2018 Nissan Rogue

106,059 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SL w/Propilot Assist

Location

106,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1JC704877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

