2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$12,350 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 6 , 1 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9848477

9848477 Stock #: 177127

177127 VIN: JM1BM1W3XE1177127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Illuminated Visor Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start

