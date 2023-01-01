Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

216,159 KM

$12,350

+ tax & licensing
$12,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT SKY

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$12,350

+ taxes & licensing

216,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848477
  • Stock #: 177127
  • VIN: JM1BM1W3XE1177127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,159 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This Mazda 3 is equipped with A/C and the black leather interior features heated power front seats, navigation, remote start and cruise control as well as bluetooth connectivity. This Mazda also comes with a sunroof, fog lights and rear defrost and an automatic transmission.
This Mazda 3 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this car and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

