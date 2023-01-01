$12,350+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT SKY
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
216,159KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9848477
- Stock #: 177127
- VIN: JM1BM1W3XE1177127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This Mazda 3 is equipped with A/C and the black leather interior features heated power front seats, navigation, remote start and cruise control as well as bluetooth connectivity. This Mazda also comes with a sunroof, fog lights and rear defrost and an automatic transmission.
This Mazda 3 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this car and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
