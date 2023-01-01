Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

171,010 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

Sport *No Accidents*

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

171,010KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9642445
  • Stock #: 248923
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXFG248923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,010 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included! All-wheel drive.
This Santa Fe is equipped with A/C and the black cloth interior features heated power front seats, heated mirrors, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with fog lights and rear defrost and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Hyundai Santa Fe could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Hyundai Santa Fe and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
