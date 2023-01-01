Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,628 KM

Details Description Features

$19,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9563725
  2. 9563725
  3. 9563725
  4. 9563725
  5. 9563725
  6. 9563725
  7. 9563725
  8. 9563725
  9. 9563725
  10. 9563725
  11. 9563725
  12. 9563725
  13. 9563725
  14. 9563725
  15. 9563725
  16. 9563725
  17. 9563725
  18. 9563725
  19. 9563725
  20. 9563725
  21. 9563725
  22. 9563725
  23. 9563725
  24. 9563725
  25. 9563725
  26. 9563725
  27. 9563725
  28. 9563725
  29. 9563725
  30. 9563725
  31. 9563725
  32. 9563725
  33. 9563725
  34. 9563725
  35. 9563725
  36. 9563725
  37. 9563725
Contact Seller

$19,350

+ taxes & licensing

133,628KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563725
  • Stock #: 867889
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR867889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,628 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!

This Caravan is equipped with front and rear A/C and cruise control and the black leatherette interior features power front seats, navigation and AM/FM/CD options as well as Sirius radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan comes with 3rd row seating, rear defrost, a roof rack and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Toyota Corolla L
 203,731 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE
 147,208 KM
$19,750 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 152,776 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory