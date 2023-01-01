$19,350+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$19,350
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9563725
- Stock #: 867889
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR867889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 133,628 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This Caravan is equipped with front and rear A/C and cruise control and the black leatherette interior features power front seats, navigation and AM/FM/CD options as well as Sirius radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan comes with 3rd row seating, rear defrost, a roof rack and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.