Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,462 KM

Details Description Features

$24,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9830267
  2. 9830267
  3. 9830267
  4. 9830267
  5. 9830267
  6. 9830267
  7. 9830267
  8. 9830267
  9. 9830267
  10. 9830267
  11. 9830267
  12. 9830267
  13. 9830267
  14. 9830267
  15. 9830267
  16. 9830267
  17. 9830267
  18. 9830267
  19. 9830267
  20. 9830267
  21. 9830267
  22. 9830267
  23. 9830267
  24. 9830267
  25. 9830267
  26. 9830267
  27. 9830267
  28. 9830267
  29. 9830267
  30. 9830267
  31. 9830267
  32. 9830267
  33. 9830267
  34. 9830267
  35. 9830267
  36. 9830267
  37. 9830267
  38. 9830267
Contact Seller

$24,350

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
169,462KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830267
  • Stock #: 699766
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR699766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 699766
  • Mileage 169,462 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This Caravan is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black leatherette interior features navigation, a back up camera, a DVD player, AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 7 passenger Caravan comes with fog lights, power mirrors, FWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
3rd / Third Row Seats
Roof DVD/TV
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Honda Accord EX-L
 198,796 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 169,462 KM
$24,350 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 208,979 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory