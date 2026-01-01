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<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL   LEATHER TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC AND TAX </p>

2002 Ford Thunderbird

85,602 MI

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
14170666

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Convertible

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

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Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,602MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A42Y124163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3414
  • Mileage 85,602 MI

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL   LEATHER TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC AND TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX

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705-322-6311

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2002 Ford Thunderbird