$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Convertible
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Convertible
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
85,602MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A42Y124163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3414
- Mileage 85,602 MI
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC AND TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2002 Ford Thunderbird