2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

221,310 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402205
  • VIN: 2C4RDGB8FR612931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,310 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE    DVD  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS AM FM CD PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Warranty Available

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

