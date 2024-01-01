Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

120,571 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,571KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB6E7313028

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 120,571 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Child Safety Locks, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Temporary Spare Tire, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Wheel Covers, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, F...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Embrun, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 151,213 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Embrun, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 48,563 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Embrun, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 76,865 KM $43,000 + tax & lic

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-443-2985

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2014 Chevrolet Cruze