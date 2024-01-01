$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
120,571KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB6E7313028
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 120,571 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Child Safety Locks, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Temporary Spare Tire, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Wheel Covers, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
