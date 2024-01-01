$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
81,200KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBDM7J0410125
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 81,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Traction Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Traction Control, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Climate Control, AM/FM Stereo, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, ABS, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Smart Device Integration...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
2018 Mazda CX-5