Menu
Account
Sign In
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

2000 Porsche Boxster

138,420 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2000 Porsche Boxster

| 6-Speed

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Porsche Boxster

| 6-Speed

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 11018549
  2. 11018549
  3. 11018549
  4. 11018549
  5. 11018549
  6. 11018549
  7. 11018549
  8. 11018549
  9. 11018549
  10. 11018549
  11. 11018549
  12. 11018549
  13. 11018549
  14. 11018549
  15. 11018549
  16. 11018549
  17. 11018549
  18. 11018549
  19. 11018549
  20. 11018549
  21. 11018549
  22. 11018549
  23. 11018549
  24. 11018549
  25. 11018549
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CB2983YU664082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 138,420 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Safety

ABS Brakes

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From World Fine Cars

Used 2012 Kia Rio LX | 6-Speed for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Kia Rio LX | 6-Speed 183,523 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class | DIESEL | 360 Camera for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class | DIESEL | 360 Camera 226,505 KM $16,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Lexus RX 350 119,025 KM $31,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2000 Porsche Boxster