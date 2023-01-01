Menu
2009 Ford Escape

178,230 KM

Details Description Features

$8,987

+ tax & licensing
$8,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD V6 Leather-Certified and Serviced

2009 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD V6 Leather-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$8,987

+ taxes & licensing

178,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9996107
  • Stock #: 9KC29219
  • VIN: 1FMCU93G59KC29219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9KC29219
  • Mileage 178,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Leather
Power Seat - Heated Seat
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

