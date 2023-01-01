Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

163,505 KM

Details Description Features

$8,987

+ tax & licensing
$8,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS Certified and Serviced

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$8,987

+ taxes & licensing

163,505KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10008201
  Stock #: 9H285358
  VIN: 5NMSG13E99H285358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9H285358
  • Mileage 163,505 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner - CarFax Verified Accident Free
New Brakes All servicing items up to date.

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

