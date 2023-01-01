$8,987+ tax & licensing
$8,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS Certified and Serviced
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
163,505KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008201
- Stock #: 9H285358
- VIN: 5NMSG13E99H285358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,505 KM
Vehicle Description
New Brakes All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8