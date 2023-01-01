Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

94,195 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD Certified and Serviced- Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD Certified and Serviced- Accident Free

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9596581
  2. 9596581
  3. 9596581
  4. 9596581
  5. 9596581
  6. 9596581
  7. 9596581
  8. 9596581
  9. 9596581
  10. 9596581
  11. 9596581
  12. 9596581
  13. 9596581
  14. 9596581
  15. 9596581
  16. 9596581
  17. 9596581
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

94,195KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9596581
  • Stock #: BKB30259
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG9BKB30259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BKB30259
  • Mileage 94,195 KM

Vehicle Description


 Accident Free - Low KM

 Alloy Wheels -AWD

 Power Seats -Power Window


 All servicing items up to date.

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 94,195 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limit...
 176,306 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 203,930 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory