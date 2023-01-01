2011 Ford Escape

$10,998 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 1 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9596581

9596581 Stock #: BKB30259

BKB30259 VIN: 1FMCU9DG9BKB30259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BKB30259

Mileage 94,195 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.