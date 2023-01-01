$10,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD Certified and Serviced- Accident Free
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
94,195KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9596581
- Stock #: BKB30259
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG9BKB30259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,195 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Low KM
Alloy Wheels -AWD
Power Seats -Power Window
All servicing items up to date.Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8