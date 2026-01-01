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<p>MUST SEE, VERY REAR !!!    </p><p>LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Sport/Paddle shift, Navi, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless entry. Looks & runs amazing. CERTIFIED.  FIRM PRICE.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4, 6 spd. 234k $4990    </p>

2012 MINI Cooper

147,449 KM

Details Description Features

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 MINI Cooper

S Bayswater Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14452567

2012 MINI Cooper

S Bayswater Edition

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
147,449KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSV3C51CTY18520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 147,449 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST SEE, VERY REAR !!!    

LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Sport/Paddle shift, Navi, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless entry. Looks & runs amazing. CERTIFIED.  FIRM PRICE.  

Also avail. 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4, 6 spd. 234k $4990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$7,700

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 MINI Cooper