<p>FINANCE FROM 7.9%  2 year/24000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)    </p><p>ZERO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, remote start, keyless entry, alloys. Looks & runs like new. Nonsmoker, no pets.. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500x Sport AWD, 183k $8500    </p>

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

151,462 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LT Auto

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LT Auto

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,462KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6EH8E4187414

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 151,462 KM

FINANCE FROM 7.9%  2 year/24000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)    

ZERO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, remote start, keyless entry, alloys. Looks & runs like new. Nonsmoker, no pets.. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500x Sport AWD, 183k $8500    

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Chevrolet Sonic