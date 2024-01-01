$6,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB LT Auto
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB LT Auto
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 151,462 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9% 2 year/24000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)
ZERO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, remote start, keyless entry, alloys. Looks & runs like new. Nonsmoker, no pets.. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500x Sport AWD, 183k $8500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)