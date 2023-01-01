2014 Ford Escape

Menu
<div>SE - All Wheel Drive </div><br /><div>Heated Seats <br>Ford Sync System<br>Bluetooth Telematics <br></div><br /><div><span>Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards</span><br><span>- 160 point inspection</span><br><span>- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms</span><br><span>UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family</span><br><span>- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310</span><br><span>- Member of the UCDA</span><br><span>- CarFax Verified Member</span><br></div>

136,350 KM

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

136,350KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G97EUB73858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EUB73858
  • Mileage 136,350 KM

Vehicle Description

SE - All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Ford Sync System
Bluetooth Telematics

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

