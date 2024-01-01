Menu
LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. This Cargo van has security metal protection on inside windows, with alarm sistem. Cold a/c. cruise, heated mirr., all power, keyless entry. Super clean, Top mechanical cond., with all maintenance records. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Ram Tradesman Cargo van, with racks, 171k $9500

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

180,176 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package CARGO

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package CARGO

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

180,176KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR237429

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 180,176 KM

LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. This Cargo van has security metal protection on inside windows, with alarm sistem. Cold a/c. cruise, heated mirr., all power, keyless entry. Super clean, Top mechanical cond., with all maintenance records. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Ram Tradesman Cargo van, with racks, 171k $9500   

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan