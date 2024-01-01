$16,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE AUTO
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,025 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Fully loaded, Navi, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/power/memory front seats, heated rear seats, remote start & lot's more. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 VW Passat TSI, 151k $10500 /// 2018 Toyota Corolla CE, 81k $16500
