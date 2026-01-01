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ONE Previous owner safety & Warranty. NO ACCIDENT/CLAIMS. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years! Full specs & features 2012 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-250 Commercial Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 4.6L 8 Cylinder Flex Fuel, Gas 151XXX KM White / Gray 2 1FTNE2EW7CDB32380 Air Type: Air Conditioning Seat Covering Type: Cloth Adjustable Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System Key Type: Standard Power Steering Radio Equipment: AM Radio Radio Make: OEM Standard Satellite Radio Voice Command Traction Control Power Seats: None Running Boards Roof Type: Hard Top Headlight Type: Standard Engine Details: 8 Cylinder Flex Fuel We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2012 Ford Econoline

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,190

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

Watch This Vehicle
14424217

2012 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

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Contact Seller

$11,190

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
151,000KM
VIN 1ftne2ew7cdb32380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 0848
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Previous owner safety & Warranty. NO ACCIDENT/CLAIMS. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years!

Full specs & features
2012 Ford Econoline Cargo Van
E-250 Commercial
Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 4.6L 8 Cylinder Flex Fuel, Gas
151XXX KM
White / Gray
2
1FTNE2EW7CDB32380
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Key Type: Standard
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM Radio
Radio Make: OEM Standard
Satellite Radio
Voice Command
Traction Control
Power Seats: None
Running Boards
Roof Type: Hard Top
Headlight Type: Standard
Engine Details: 8 Cylinder Flex Fuel

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Convenience

Tow Package

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
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416-823-8404

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$11,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2012 Ford Econoline