$11,190+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
2012 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$11,190
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 0848
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE Previous owner safety & Warranty. NO ACCIDENT/CLAIMS. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years!
Full specs & features
2012 Ford Econoline Cargo Van
E-250 Commercial
Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 4.6L 8 Cylinder Flex Fuel, Gas
151XXX KM
White / Gray
2
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Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Key Type: Standard
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM Radio
Radio Make: OEM Standard
Satellite Radio
Voice Command
Traction Control
Power Seats: None
Running Boards
Roof Type: Hard Top
Headlight Type: Standard
Engine Details: 8 Cylinder Flex Fuel
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Japanese Sport Car
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Japanese Sport Car
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416-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-8404