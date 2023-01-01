Menu
2018 Ford Escape

128,000 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and take a look at this very well cared for Escape. Looks and runs great. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $17,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

