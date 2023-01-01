$17,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
128,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and take a look at this very well cared for Escape. Looks and runs great. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $17,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Included
Safety
Rearview Camera
