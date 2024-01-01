$14,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
EX
2017 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,754KM
VIN 3KPFL4A84HE039366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles. Presenting the sleek and sophisticated 2017 Kia Forte EX in striking black exterior with a matching black interior. This sedan boasts a sunroof, perfect for enjoying the open sky, along with luxurious heated seats for added comfort during chilly drives. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it has covered 135,000 kilometers and remains in excellent condition.
At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member, we uphold the highest standards of transparency and customer satisfaction. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Gananoque, we invite you to call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive.
Discover why Easton Auto Sales is your preferred choice for quality, reliability, and exceptional service in pre-owned vehicles. Your dream car awaits!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2017 Kia Forte