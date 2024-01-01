Menu
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles. Presenting the sleek and sophisticated 2017 Kia Forte EX in striking black exterior with a matching black interior. This sedan boasts a sunroof, perfect for enjoying the open sky, along with luxurious heated seats for added comfort during chilly drives. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it has covered 135,000 kilometers and remains in excellent condition.

At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member, we uphold the highest standards of transparency and customer satisfaction. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Gananoque, we invite you to call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive.

Discover why Easton Auto Sales is your preferred choice for quality, reliability, and exceptional service in pre-owned vehicles. Your dream car awaits!

2017 Kia Forte

135,754 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

135,754 KM

Details Description Features

Location

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
135,754KM
VIN 3KPFL4A84HE039366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles. Presenting the sleek and sophisticated 2017 Kia Forte EX in striking black exterior with a matching black interior. This sedan boasts a sunroof, perfect for enjoying the open sky, along with luxurious heated seats for added comfort during chilly drives. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it has covered 135,000 kilometers and remains in excellent condition.
At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member, we uphold the highest standards of transparency and customer satisfaction. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Gananoque, we invite you to call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive.

Discover why Easton Auto Sales is your preferred choice for quality, reliability, and exceptional service in pre-owned vehicles. Your dream car awaits!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

