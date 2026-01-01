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<p>Experience premium comfort and capability in this 2024 GMC Terrain Denali AWD, powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive for confident driving in all conditions. With upscale styling and luxury features throughout, this Terrain Denali is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality.</p><p>Loaded with premium options including Leather Interior, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Parking Distance Control, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, Power Front Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors.</p><p>Whether youre commuting, travelling, or running daily errands, the Terrain Denali delivers comfort, technology, and versatility every step of the way.</p><p>Call us today to schedule your test drive!</p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> 613-561-5172</p><p>We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and our customers love us check out our 5-star Google rating!</p>

2024 GMC Terrain

4,728 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14182399

2024 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
4,728KM
VIN 3GKALXEG5RL206106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P739
  • Mileage 4,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium comfort and capability in this 2024 GMC Terrain Denali AWD, powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive for confident driving in all conditions. With upscale styling and luxury features throughout, this Terrain Denali is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality.

Loaded with premium options including Leather Interior, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Parking Distance Control, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, Power Front Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors.

Whether you're commuting, travelling, or running daily errands, the Terrain Denali delivers comfort, technology, and versatility every step of the way.

Call us today to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172

We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and our customers love us check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$36,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 GMC Terrain