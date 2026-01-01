$36,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
2024 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P739
- Mileage 4,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium comfort and capability in this 2024 GMC Terrain Denali AWD, powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive for confident driving in all conditions. With upscale styling and luxury features throughout, this Terrain Denali is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality.
Loaded with premium options including Leather Interior, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Parking Distance Control, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, Power Front Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors.
Whether you're commuting, travelling, or running daily errands, the Terrain Denali delivers comfort, technology, and versatility every step of the way.
Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and our customers love us check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-561-5172