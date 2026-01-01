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<p>Experience comfort, capability, and premium styling in this 2024 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Premium Package AWD. Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Mazdas intelligent all-wheel drive system, this SUV delivers a smooth and confident drive in all conditions.</p><p>Loaded with premium features including leather interior, heated front seats, power driver seat, navigation system, heads-up display (HUD), reverse camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, power liftgate, sunroof/moonroof, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, cruise control, steering wheel controls, and full power options including windows, locks, and mirrors.</p><p>This CX-5 combines sporty performance with luxury-level comfort and advanced technology, making it the perfect SUV for daily driving or weekend adventures.</p><p>Call us today to schedule your test drive!<br>Easton Auto Sales 613-561-5172</p><p>We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!</p>

2024 Mazda CX-50

46,650 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda CX-50

2.5 S Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14171749

2024 Mazda CX-50

2.5 S Premium

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
46,650KM
VIN 7MMVABDM5RN172407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P732
  • Mileage 46,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience comfort, capability, and premium styling in this 2024 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Premium Package AWD. Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Mazdas intelligent all-wheel drive system, this SUV delivers a smooth and confident drive in all conditions.

Loaded with premium features including leather interior, heated front seats, power driver seat, navigation system, heads-up display (HUD), reverse camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, power liftgate, sunroof/moonroof, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, cruise control, steering wheel controls, and full power options including windows, locks, and mirrors.

This CX-5 combines sporty performance with luxury-level comfort and advanced technology, making it the perfect SUV for daily driving or weekend adventures.

Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales 613-561-5172

We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Accident Free
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$36,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Mazda CX-50