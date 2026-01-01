$36,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50
2.5 S Premium
2024 Mazda CX-50
2.5 S Premium
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P732
- Mileage 46,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience comfort, capability, and premium styling in this 2024 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Premium Package AWD. Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Mazdas intelligent all-wheel drive system, this SUV delivers a smooth and confident drive in all conditions.
Loaded with premium features including leather interior, heated front seats, power driver seat, navigation system, heads-up display (HUD), reverse camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, power liftgate, sunroof/moonroof, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, cruise control, steering wheel controls, and full power options including windows, locks, and mirrors.
This CX-5 combines sporty performance with luxury-level comfort and advanced technology, making it the perfect SUV for daily driving or weekend adventures.
Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales 613-561-5172
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
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