2011 Nissan Altima

204,000 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

2011 Nissan Altima

2011 Nissan Altima

S

2011 Nissan Altima

S

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990905
  • VIN: 1N4AL2EP2BC146128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

