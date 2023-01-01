$6,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Altima
S
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
204,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9990905
- VIN: 1N4AL2EP2BC146128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
