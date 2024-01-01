$9,495+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
LX-Sport
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
83,332KM
VIN 2HGFA16639H105084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,332 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Honda Civic Sport, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, cruise control, sunroof and alloy rims. 83k km Asking $9,495. Rebuilt Title
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
