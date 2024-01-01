Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2009 Honda Civic Sport, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, cruise control, sunroof and alloy rims. 83k km Asking $9,495. <strong>Rebuilt Title</strong></span></p>

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2HGFA16639H105084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,332 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic Sport, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, cruise control, sunroof and alloy rims. 83k km Asking $9,495. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

