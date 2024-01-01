$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
2013 Honda Civic
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
154,783KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F50DH029021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,783 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Civic EX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control, backup camera, sunroof and alloy wheels. 154k km Asking $12,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
