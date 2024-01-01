Menu
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;>2013 Honda Civic EX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control, backup camera, sunroof and alloy wheels. 154k km Asking $12,995.</p>

2013 Honda Civic

154,783 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,783KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F50DH029021

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,783 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

