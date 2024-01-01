Menu
2014 Subaru Forester Limited 4 cylinder 2.5L engine with automatic transmission with paddle shifters and all wheel drive. Leather heated front seats, power driver seat, power tail gate, power locks, power windows and power mirrors. Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Climate Control and a sunroof. Alloy Wheels, winter tires and a remote Start. 169,950K KM. Asking price $12,995.

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,950KM
Used
VIN JF2SJCLC1EH543817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,950 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Subaru Forester Limited 4 cylinder 2.5L engine with automatic transmission with paddle shifters and all wheel drive. Leather heated front seats, power driver seat, power tail gate, power locks, power windows and power mirrors.  Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Climate Control and a sunroof. Alloy Wheels, winter tires and a remote Start. 169,950K KM. Asking price $12,995. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

