$12,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
Limited
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,950 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Subaru Forester Limited 4 cylinder 2.5L engine with automatic transmission with paddle shifters and all wheel drive. Leather heated front seats, power driver seat, power tail gate, power locks, power windows and power mirrors. Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Climate Control and a sunroof. Alloy Wheels, winter tires and a remote Start. 169,950K KM. Asking price $12,995.
Vehicle Features
