$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda Civic
4dr Man DX
2016 Honda Civic
4dr Man DX
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
211,386KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2E24GH008584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,386 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Civic DX, 4cylinder 1.8L engine with 6 gear box manual transmission, adjustable seat belts, AM/FM stereo, power windows, driver airbag, digital clock, curtain airbag. It is a certified vehicle and comes with safety. Comes with winter tires and has 211k. Asking $9,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Choice 417
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-606-7665
2016 Honda Civic