Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>2016 Honda Civic DX, 4cylinder 1.8L engine with 6 gear box manual transmission, adjustable seat belts, AM/FM stereo, power windows, driver airbag, digital clock, curtain airbag. It is a certified vehicle and comes with safety. Comes with winter tires and has 211k. Asking $9,995.</p>

2016 Honda Civic

211,386 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-606-7665

  1. 1707956532
  2. 1707956538
  3. 1707956545
  4. 1707956550
  5. 1707956556
  6. 1707956559
  7. 1707956563
  8. 1707956567
  9. 1707956571
  10. 1707956574
  11. 1707956577
  12. 1707956581
  13. 1707956584
  14. 1707956588
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
211,386KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2E24GH008584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,386 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Civic DX, 4cylinder 1.8L engine with 6 gear box manual transmission, adjustable seat belts, AM/FM stereo, power windows, driver airbag, digital clock, curtain airbag. It is a certified vehicle and comes with safety. Comes with winter tires and has 211k. Asking $9,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2015 Honda Civic LX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX 61,110 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Patriot North 4WD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot North 4WD 0 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid for sale in Gloucester, ON
2019 Kia Optima Hybrid 147,622 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-606-XXXX

(click to show)

613-606-7665

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-606-7665

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic