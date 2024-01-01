$17,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary 2WD
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,866KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG9KR763544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8377A
- Mileage 141,866 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Fuel Tank Capacity: 75.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Curb weight: 2,050kg (4,519lbs)
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Transmission: multi-speed automatic
Rear seats: captain
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Passenger volume: 4,630L (163.5 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 18 deg
Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Approach angle: 13 deg
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 934 L (33 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Display: analog
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Primary LCD size: 6.5
Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9)
Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6)
Fuel economy city: 13.7L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 11.8L/100 km
3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0)
3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.5)
Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8)
Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7)
Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2)
Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Rear legroom: 941mm (37.1)
3rd row legroom: 959mm (37.7)
Rear headroom: 939mm (36.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,646mm (64.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,643mm (64.7)
Internal memory capacity (GB): 28 GB
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
