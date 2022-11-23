$28,988+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
Sport Hemi 4X4 1 Owner Well Oiled Only 97000 KMS
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,066 KM
Vehicle Description
A low mileage 1 owner 2014 Ram 1500 Sport that has been well oiled and is rust-free. 5.7L Hemi V8 and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Heated seats and heated steering wheel with power adjust drivers side bucket and room for 5 people. New rear brakes were just installed along with park shoes and hardware. Bluetooth, remote start and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and power rear slider. Step bars and a folding tonneau cover was added to the 6-foot 4-inch length box. A must See 1500 Ram Sport.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
