2014 RAM 1500

97,066 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Sport Hemi 4X4 1 Owner Well Oiled Only 97000 KMS

2014 RAM 1500

Sport Hemi 4X4 1 Owner Well Oiled Only 97000 KMS

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

97,066KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367117
  • Stock #: 299713
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT6ES299713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,066 KM

Vehicle Description

A low mileage 1 owner 2014 Ram 1500 Sport that has been well oiled and is rust-free. 5.7L Hemi V8 and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Heated seats and heated steering wheel with power adjust drivers side bucket and room for 5 people. New rear brakes were just installed along with park shoes and hardware. Bluetooth, remote start and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and power rear slider. Step bars and a folding tonneau cover was added to the 6-foot 4-inch length box. A must See 1500 Ram Sport.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

