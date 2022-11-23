$59,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2016 Ford F-250
Lariat Diesel 4X4 Well Oiled 1 Owner Only 55000 KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9328414
- Stock #: A61551
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT3GEA61551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,983 KM
Vehicle Description
A well oiled and rust-free 1 owner 2016 F-250 Lariat/FX4 with only 55000 km's on the odometer. Powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. New brakes front and rear were just installed. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel with room for 5 people. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist. Built-in brake controller, dual climate controls and remote start. Power adjust pedals and power extending and folding mirrors. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Easy entry tailgate step, sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover on the 6.5-foot length box. A must-see, well-oiled and low mileage F-250 Lariat.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.