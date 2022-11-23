Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-250

55,983 KM

Details Description Features

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

Lariat Diesel 4X4 Well Oiled 1 Owner Only 55000 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-250

Lariat Diesel 4X4 Well Oiled 1 Owner Only 55000 KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

55,983KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9328414
  • Stock #: A61551
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT3GEA61551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,983 KM

Vehicle Description

A well oiled and rust-free 1 owner 2016 F-250 Lariat/FX4 with only 55000 km's on the odometer. Powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. New brakes front and rear were just installed. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel with room for 5 people. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist. Built-in brake controller, dual climate controls and remote start. Power adjust pedals and power extending and folding mirrors. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Easy entry tailgate step, sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover on the 6.5-foot length box. A must-see, well-oiled and low mileage F-250 Lariat.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2015 RAM 5500 ST Die...
 121,572 KM
$62,988 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 227,240 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
1968 Dodge Dart GTS ...
 18,470 MI
$58,968 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory