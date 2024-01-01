Menu
and highways stretching endlessly into the horizon. With its all-wheel-drive prowess and 2.0L engine ready to embrace both the predictable and the uncharted. The sculpted lines of its exterior hint at sophistication proving that practicality and refinement are not mutually exclusive. The 2017 Hyundai Tucson doesnt just take you places it makes getting there the story. Are you ready to turn the key? At Sudbury Hyundai not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for. Come in today and experience the difference.

2017 Hyundai Tucson

113,833 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2 L 4 portes TI

12029590

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2 L 4 portes TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,833KM
VIN KM8J3CA42HU491430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3995-485268A
  • Mileage 113,833 KM

Vehicle Description

and highways stretching endlessly into the horizon.

With its all-wheel-drive prowess and 2.0L engine


ready to embrace both the predictable and the uncharted. The sculpted lines of its exterior hint at sophistication


proving that practicality and refinement are not mutually exclusive.

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson doesn't just take you places it makes getting there the story.

Are you ready to turn the key?

At Sudbury Hyundai


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2017-id11669305.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides
icy streets
"Your Next Adventure
Perfectly Equipped" There it sits
the 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L SE. Not just a crossover
but a declaration of intent. It whispers promises of mountain trails
the Tucson is as dependable as it is daring
while its rugged capability quietly assures you: I've got this. Winter
you say? Bring it on. This Tucson comes armed with snow tires on rims
transforming slick streets into mere stepping stones for your journey. Inside
a cabin of understated elegance and utility waits to envelop you in comfort

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-XXXX

705-670-2266

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2017 Hyundai Tucson