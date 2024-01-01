we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value

checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games

no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides

icy streets

"Your Next Adventure

Perfectly Equipped" There it sits

the 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L SE. Not just a crossover

but a declaration of intent. It whispers promises of mountain trails

the Tucson is as dependable as it is daring

while its rugged capability quietly assures you: I've got this. Winter

you say? Bring it on. This Tucson comes armed with snow tires on rims

transforming slick streets into mere stepping stones for your journey. Inside