$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Double Cab V6 4RM BA
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
74,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998654
- Stock #: 992764D
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0HX028655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 992764D
- Mileage 74,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Additional Features
ONE OWNER
No accidents
Bilstein Shock Absorbers
Adjustable Seats
Crawl Control
a rearview camera
practicality
a leather-wrapped steering wheel
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
including a touchscreen infotainment system
local trade. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 TRD Sport is a versatile and capable midsize pickup truck. It belongs to the Tacoma lineup
which has a reputation for its durability
off-road capabilities
and reliability. Here's a brief description of the key features and characteristics of this particular model: Design: The Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab features a rugged and muscular exterior design
reflecting its off-road capabilities. It has a double cab configuration
providing seating for up to five passengers
and offers a spacious cargo bed at the back for hauling items. Engine and Performance: This Tacoma is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 4WD (four-wheel drive) system
allowing for enhanced traction and off-road capability. The truck offers good towing and hauling capabilities
making it suitable for various tasks. Off-Road Capabilities: The TRD Sport trim emphasizes off-road performance. It features an off-road-tuned suspension
and a locking rear differential
which enhances traction on challenging terrains. It also comes with an electronically controlled transfer case
and Multi-Terrain Select system for better control in different off-road conditions. Technology and Safety: The Tacoma TRD Sport comes equipped with several technology features
and USB ports. In terms of safety
it offers features like a suite of airbags
and optional advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Interior Comfort and Convenience: The interior of the Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab offers a comfortable and functional cabin. It includes features such as cl...
and a variety of storage compartments. The rear seats can be folded up to create additional cargo space. Fuel Efficiency: The 2017 Tacoma TRD Sport has a respectable fuel efficiency for a truck of its size and capabilities. It achieves an EPA-estimate...
the 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 TRD Sport is a well-rounded pickup truck that combines off-road performance
and reliability. It appeals to those seeking a versatile vehicle capable of handling both everyday driving and off-road adventures. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to simil...
