ONE OWNER

No accidents

Bilstein Shock Absorbers

Adjustable Seats

Crawl Control

a rearview camera

practicality

a leather-wrapped steering wheel

including a touchscreen infotainment system

local trade. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 TRD Sport is a versatile and capable midsize pickup truck. It belongs to the Tacoma lineup

which has a reputation for its durability

off-road capabilities

and reliability. Here's a brief description of the key features and characteristics of this particular model: Design: The Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab features a rugged and muscular exterior design

reflecting its off-road capabilities. It has a double cab configuration

providing seating for up to five passengers

and offers a spacious cargo bed at the back for hauling items. Engine and Performance: This Tacoma is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 4WD (four-wheel drive) system

allowing for enhanced traction and off-road capability. The truck offers good towing and hauling capabilities

making it suitable for various tasks. Off-Road Capabilities: The TRD Sport trim emphasizes off-road performance. It features an off-road-tuned suspension

and a locking rear differential

which enhances traction on challenging terrains. It also comes with an electronically controlled transfer case

and Multi-Terrain Select system for better control in different off-road conditions. Technology and Safety: The Tacoma TRD Sport comes equipped with several technology features

and USB ports. In terms of safety

it offers features like a suite of airbags

and optional advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Interior Comfort and Convenience: The interior of the Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab offers a comfortable and functional cabin. It includes features such as cl...

and a variety of storage compartments. The rear seats can be folded up to create additional cargo space. Fuel Efficiency: The 2017 Tacoma TRD Sport has a respectable fuel efficiency for a truck of its size and capabilities. It achieves an EPA-estimate...

the 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 TRD Sport is a well-rounded pickup truck that combines off-road performance