Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tacoma

74,746 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab V6 4RM BA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab V6 4RM BA

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,746KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9998654
  • Stock #: 992764D
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0HX028655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 992764D
  • Mileage 74,746 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Toyota-Tacoma-2017-id9670618.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
No accidents
Bilstein Shock Absorbers
Adjustable Seats
Crawl Control
a rearview camera
practicality
a leather-wrapped steering wheel
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
including a touchscreen infotainment system
local trade. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 TRD Sport is a versatile and capable midsize pickup truck. It belongs to the Tacoma lineup
which has a reputation for its durability
off-road capabilities
and reliability. Here's a brief description of the key features and characteristics of this particular model: Design: The Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab features a rugged and muscular exterior design
reflecting its off-road capabilities. It has a double cab configuration
providing seating for up to five passengers
and offers a spacious cargo bed at the back for hauling items. Engine and Performance: This Tacoma is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 4WD (four-wheel drive) system
allowing for enhanced traction and off-road capability. The truck offers good towing and hauling capabilities
making it suitable for various tasks. Off-Road Capabilities: The TRD Sport trim emphasizes off-road performance. It features an off-road-tuned suspension
and a locking rear differential
which enhances traction on challenging terrains. It also comes with an electronically controlled transfer case
and Multi-Terrain Select system for better control in different off-road conditions. Technology and Safety: The Tacoma TRD Sport comes equipped with several technology features
and USB ports. In terms of safety
it offers features like a suite of airbags
and optional advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Interior Comfort and Convenience: The interior of the Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab offers a comfortable and functional cabin. It includes features such as cl...
and a variety of storage compartments. The rear seats can be folded up to create additional cargo space. Fuel Efficiency: The 2017 Tacoma TRD Sport has a respectable fuel efficiency for a truck of its size and capabilities. It achieves an EPA-estimate...
the 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 TRD Sport is a well-rounded pickup truck that combines off-road performance
and reliability. It appeals to those seeking a versatile vehicle capable of handling both everyday driving and off-road adventures. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to simil...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2018 Buick Encore To...
 77,875 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Camar...
 13,586 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 74,746 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory