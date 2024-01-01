Menu
2011 Toyota Tacoma

178,230 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
4WD DoubleCab TRD Sport

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

178,230KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3TMMU4FN4BM025161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14094T
  • Mileage 178,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Spec / Double Cab TRD Sport V6 -4WD Long Box / Hood Scoop / Wheel Flares / Bed Liner / Painted Front & Rear End / Keyless Entry, New Front & Brakes.

No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing Also As A Local Ontario Truck New / Low Kms Tacoma In Good Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

