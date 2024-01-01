$21,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Tacoma
4WD DoubleCab TRD Sport
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14094T
- Mileage 178,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Spec / Double Cab TRD Sport V6 -4WD Long Box / Hood Scoop / Wheel Flares / Bed Liner / Painted Front & Rear End / Keyless Entry, New Front & Brakes.
No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing Also As A Local Ontario Truck New / Low Kms Tacoma In Good Shape & Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
+ taxes & licensing
