Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Used
89,459KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG9JFB14145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3995-111181A
  • Mileage 89,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Harness the Extraordinary: The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew with 3.5L EcoBoost

Imagine this: A sunrise over rugged hills


the hum of untamed power beneath your feet. The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew is not merely a truck; it's a testament to engineering brilliance. Anchored by the ferocious 3.5L EcoBoost engine


whether you're towing the impossible or accelerating into the horizon.

Step inside the cavernous SuperCrew cabin a domain of comfort and capability. Here


charting paths where none existed before.

This isn't just a truck. It's a companion for those who refuse to settle


who dare to go further. The open road awaits why not meet it head-on?

Now available at Sudbury Hyundai. Because ordinary is for someone else.

At Sudbury Hyundai


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Ford-F150-2018-id11760380.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides
it delivers 375 horses of relentless energy and 470 lb-ft of torque that surges with purpose
your tools of adventure are always within reach
your passengers always at ease. The 6.5' box stands ready to shoulder your ambitions
from lumber and gear to dreams too big for lesser vehicles. And with its advanced 4WD system
this machine laughs in the face of rough terrain

