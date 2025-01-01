$31,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3995-111181A
- Mileage 89,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Harness the Extraordinary: The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew with 3.5L EcoBoost
Imagine this: A sunrise over rugged hills
the hum of untamed power beneath your feet. The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew is not merely a truck; it's a testament to engineering brilliance. Anchored by the ferocious 3.5L EcoBoost engine
whether you're towing the impossible or accelerating into the horizon.
Step inside the cavernous SuperCrew cabin a domain of comfort and capability. Here
charting paths where none existed before.
This isn't just a truck. It's a companion for those who refuse to settle
who dare to go further. The open road awaits why not meet it head-on?
Now available at Sudbury Hyundai. Because ordinary is for someone else.
At Sudbury Hyundai
not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Come in today and experience the difference.
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Ford-F150-2018-id11760380.html
Vehicle Features

