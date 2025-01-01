Menu
casting its first golden rays over an endless stretch of untamed wilderness. You grip the wheel of the 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew and your vessel for escaping the mundane. Under the hood roars a 3.5L EcoBoost engine a masterwork of power and efficiency. With effortless torque and unyielding strength this F-150 isnt just a vehicle; its a statement. The SuperCrew cab invites your crew or your solitude with ample space to stretch out a sleek tonneau cover keeps your cargo protected from the elements and prying eyes. The XLT trim whispers refinement where it matters. Intuitive tech keeps you connected yet untethered. Four-wheel drive means the question is no longer can I? but rather where to? The odometer reads low why wait? The road isnt going to discover itself. The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD with its 3.5L EcoBoost engine and tonneau cover is here to remind you that adventure isnt found its made. At Sudbury Hyundai not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for. Come in today and experience the difference.

2021 Ford F-150

52,222 KM

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
12090658

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Used
52,222KM
VIN 1FTFW1E88MFC75261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3995-106434b
  • Mileage 52,222 KM

Vehicle Description

casting its first golden rays over an endless stretch of untamed wilderness. You grip the wheel of the 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew


and your vessel for escaping the mundane.

Under the hood roars a 3.5L EcoBoost engine a masterwork of power and efficiency. With effortless torque and unyielding strength


this F-150 isn't just a vehicle; it's a statement. The SuperCrew cab invites your crew or your solitude with ample space to stretch out


a sleek tonneau cover keeps your cargo protected from the elements and prying eyes.

The XLT trim whispers refinement where it matters. Intuitive tech keeps you connected yet untethered. Four-wheel drive means the question is no longer can I? but rather where to?

The odometer reads low


why wait? The road isn't going to discover itself. The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD with its 3.5L EcoBoost engine and tonneau cover is here to remind you that adventure isn't found it's made.

At Sudbury Hyundai


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Ford-F150-2021-id11738977.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Camping gear
hauling
we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides
"The Road Beckons: 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4WD" Picture this: The sun is barely awake
a machine designed to conquer landscapes
not just navigate them. This isn't just a truck it's your co-conspirator in adventure
your partner in productivity
it transforms the most rugged terrain into a mere suggestion. Whether towing
or simply thrilling your senses
this powerhouse responds with precision and poise. Clad in bold contours and an assertive stance
while the 5.5-foot box is ready to carry dreams
whether they're packaged as lumber
or the spoils of a cross-country escapade. And for added versatility and security
a testament to its youth and readiness. So

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2021 Ford F-150