<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2011 FORD F-150 XTR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Crew Cab</strong>, <strong>4x4,</strong> with proper <strong>box (6.5ft)</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.0L V8</strong>, Only<strong> 203,000</strong> dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>No Accidents</strong>, <strong>No Rust</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Clean Carfax vehicle history report.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded and<strong> </strong>finished in Metallic Navy Blue</p><p style=text-align: center;>on charcoal cloth power seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;>Tow Package, Tri-fold tonneau cover  </p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Wheels</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>6.5 foot Box,</strong> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Very clean, very well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $16,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST & PLATES,</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more about us.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTFW1EF8BFC78852

  • Exterior Colour METTALIC NAVY BLUE
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Super Clean 2011 FORD F-150 XTR

Crew Cab, 4x4, with proper box (6.5ft)

5.0L V8, Only 203,000 dealer maintained kms!

No Accidents, No Rust

Clean Carfax vehicle history report.

Loaded and finished in Metallic Navy Blue

on charcoal cloth power seats.

Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Tri-fold tonneau cover  

Chrome Wheels

6.5 foot Box, 

Very clean, very well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $16,888, + HST & PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us.

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

