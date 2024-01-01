$16,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METTALIC NAVY BLUE
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2011 FORD F-150 XTR
Crew Cab, 4x4, with proper box (6.5ft)
5.0L V8, Only 203,000 dealer maintained kms!
No Accidents, No Rust
Clean Carfax vehicle history report.
Loaded and finished in Metallic Navy Blue
on charcoal cloth power seats.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Tri-fold tonneau cover
Chrome Wheels
6.5 foot Box,
Very clean, very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $16,888, + HST & PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us.
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
