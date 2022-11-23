2013 Subaru Impreza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 5 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9382471

9382471 Stock #: 1489

1489 VIN: JF1GPAA68DH854010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 215,534 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.