Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Impreza

215,534 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

Base 5- Door

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Impreza

Base 5- Door

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1670604257
  3. 1670604257
  4. 1670604257
  6. 1670604254
  7. 1670604255
  8. 1670604252
  10. 1670604255
  11. 1670604251
  13. 1670604257
  14. 1670604256
  16. 1670604254
  17. 1670604253
  19. 1670604256
  20. 1670604256
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

215,534KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9382471
  • Stock #: 1489
  • VIN: JF1GPAA68DH854010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,534 KM

Vehicle Description

    Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

***CLEAN CARFAX***

 

This 2013 Subaru Impreza comes with a  2.0 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murrays Garage

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 178,358 KM
$10,695 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Sentra FE
 198,901 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla S
 162,978 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory