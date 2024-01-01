Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Subaru Impreza

204,180 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI*SEDAN*EXHAUST*INTAKE*COILOVERS*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI*SEDAN*EXHAUST*INTAKE*COILOVERS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1713404476
  2. 1713404477
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
204,180KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JF1GV8J60BL514973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,180 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX-L*LEATHER*SUNROOF*AUTO*ONLY 140KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L*LEATHER*SUNROOF*AUTO*ONLY 140KMS*CERTIFIED 140,605 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT for sale in London, ON
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 10,643 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2001 Toyota Corolla CE**ONLY 164KMS**MANUAL**UNDERCOATED*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2001 Toyota Corolla CE**ONLY 164KMS**MANUAL**UNDERCOATED*CERTIFIED 164,375 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Impreza