2014 Dodge Charger

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 0 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9977492

9977492 Stock #: 262253

262253 VIN: 2C3CDXHG6EH262253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 262253

Mileage 107,072 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.