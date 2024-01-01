Menu
2015 Honda Civic

FWD, Ontario Vehicle Equipped with, Manual transmission, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, 2 Tone Interior, After Market Alloy Wheels, Touch Screen Display, Air Conditioning and MORER!!!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.

We offer:

- No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of the art full service facility;

- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

2015 Honda Civic

63,000 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

Si Certified!ManualHeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

2015 Honda Civic

Si Certified!ManualHeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB6E50FH201706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2313
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

