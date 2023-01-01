Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

123,341 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1682545670
  2. 1682545671
  3. 1682545670
  4. 1682545674
  5. 1682545674
  6. 1682545675
  7. 1682545674
  8. 1682545673
  9. 1682545673
  10. 1682545671
  11. 1682545671
  12. 1682545673
  13. 1682545004
  14. 1682545672
  15. 1682545673
  16. 1682545673
  17. 1682545672
  18. 1682545671
  19. 1682545672
  20. 1682545671
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,341KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9880097
  • Stock #: C1286
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX6GUA41286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C1286
  • Mileage 123,341 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 154,435 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee L...
 150,118 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 2.0T PR...
 123,441 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory