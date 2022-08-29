$28,997+ tax & licensing
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
153,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 22-485A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Overland, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230MM Rear Axle Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery HD 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes EcoDiesel Badge 220 Amp Alternator Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs) El...
