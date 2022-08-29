2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$28,997 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 4 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: 22-485A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 153,420 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD) Single-Disc Remote CD Player Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic Generic Sun/Moonroof GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230MM Rear Axle Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery HD 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes EcoDiesel Badge 220 Amp Alternator Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs) El...

