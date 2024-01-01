$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
2DR CONV LUSSO
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
2DR CONV LUSSO
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,460KM
VIN JC1NFAEK2H0103286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 103286
- Mileage 26,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin and Interior Concealed Storage
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Convenience
Clock
Mechanical
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
45 L Fuel Tank
3.45 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.4L MultiAir I-4 Turbo
450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P205/45VR17 3-Season Performance
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Additional Features
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Wheels: 17 x 7 Lounge Silver Aluminum
Metal-Look Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual Convertible Top w/Lining
Glass Rear Window and Fixed Wind Blocker
Voice Activation and External Memory Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
2017 Fiat 124 Spider